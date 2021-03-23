Dutch government extends coronavirus lockdown by 3 weeks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that coronavirus infections are rising too fast to allow a relaxation of the country’s tough lockdown and instead extended it for a further three weeks. In one small change ahead of summer time starting at the weekend, the government pushed back the start time of its curfew by an hour to 10 p.m. starting March 31. Two weeks ago, ahead of a general election that his party won, Rutte offered hope that a “tipping point” was approaching when vaccinations would gain the upper hand over the virus. However, since then infection rates and hospital admissions have risen in the Netherlands and around Europe. Rutte said Tuesday that this “is the worrying reality of today.”