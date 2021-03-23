Duckworth threatens Biden nominees over lack of diversity

Sen. Tammy Duckworth says the lack of Asian American or Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden’s cabinet is “not acceptable” and is threatening to withhold her vote on key nominations until the administration addresses the matter. Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, told reporters she had raised her concerns to White House officials. Her threat to withhold support could complicate matters for Biden as he moves forward with other high-level administration and judicial appointments that require confirmation in an evenly divided Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris holds a tie-breaking vote.