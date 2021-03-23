Skip to Content

Don’t forget to turn on headlights with this much-needed rain

New
5:12 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Precipitation-Today-Radar-QO-Manual4

It was a gloomy afternoon once raindrops started to fall. Rain totals so far haven't been too impressive, but it has started to add up. The rain began in early afternoon, though there were hints of sunshine midday through the thinner clouds that helped warm us up.

Highs were in the low to mid 60s this afternoon before the rain arrived and cooled the air. Temps in the 40s and 50s will hold overnight as cloud cover and rain continues. Expect lows tomorrow morning in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will see rain through most of the day, though there will be a few breaks at times.

Here's a reminder that you should turn your lights on during the rain. The general guideline is when rain is heavy enough to use your wipers, it limits visibility enough where you should use your low beam headlights. This can be easy to forget because lights don't help you see in these conditions, but they help others see you.

The other issue is that most cars manufactured in the last ten years or so have automatic light sensors that turn your lights on for you when it gets dark. Rainy days tend to still be light enough to not trigger the lights to turn on, so you need to remember to turn lights on manually.

Rain is spinning around a large low pressure system centered in Iowa, and is moving from south to north this evening, though the low itself is slowly moving east. This means that overnight, we'll get into the rain that's to our west in Minnesota and South Dakota as it continues to spin around the west side of the system as it continues east.

There will be some breaks tomorrow during the day, with showers becoming more and more scattered through the afternoon until it fizzles out completely and exits. Before it does, there's a small chance for some snow mainly north of highway 8 tomorrow afternoon and overnight.

Another weak system approaches Thursday afternoon, and could bring rain or a wintery mix with highs likely in the upper 40s to low 50s through Saturday. Friday looks dry, but rain returns Saturday. Warmer air follows that system Sunday and Monday before a few more chances for spring showers arrive next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content