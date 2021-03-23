Don’t forget to turn on headlights with this much-needed rain

It was a gloomy afternoon once raindrops started to fall. Rain totals so far haven't been too impressive, but it has started to add up. The rain began in early afternoon, though there were hints of sunshine midday through the thinner clouds that helped warm us up.

Highs were in the low to mid 60s this afternoon before the rain arrived and cooled the air. Temps in the 40s and 50s will hold overnight as cloud cover and rain continues. Expect lows tomorrow morning in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will see rain through most of the day, though there will be a few breaks at times.

Here's a reminder that you should turn your lights on during the rain. The general guideline is when rain is heavy enough to use your wipers, it limits visibility enough where you should use your low beam headlights. This can be easy to forget because lights don't help you see in these conditions, but they help others see you.

The other issue is that most cars manufactured in the last ten years or so have automatic light sensors that turn your lights on for you when it gets dark. Rainy days tend to still be light enough to not trigger the lights to turn on, so you need to remember to turn lights on manually.

Rain is spinning around a large low pressure system centered in Iowa, and is moving from south to north this evening, though the low itself is slowly moving east. This means that overnight, we'll get into the rain that's to our west in Minnesota and South Dakota as it continues to spin around the west side of the system as it continues east.

There will be some breaks tomorrow during the day, with showers becoming more and more scattered through the afternoon until it fizzles out completely and exits. Before it does, there's a small chance for some snow mainly north of highway 8 tomorrow afternoon and overnight.

Another weak system approaches Thursday afternoon, and could bring rain or a wintery mix with highs likely in the upper 40s to low 50s through Saturday. Friday looks dry, but rain returns Saturday. Warmer air follows that system Sunday and Monday before a few more chances for spring showers arrive next week.