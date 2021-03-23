Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says ‘we have to act’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from it its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden says “we have to act,” but prospects for any major changes are dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress. In brief remarks responding to Monday’s shooting in Colorado, Biden urged Congress to move quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday to bring House-passed legislation that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor.