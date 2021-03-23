Controversial Altoona housing development fails to gain plan commission support

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A controversial housing project in Altoona, that has recently caused quite a stir among residents, did not gain plan commission support at Tuesday's meeting.

Tuesday was not the first time Altoona officials have taken up this plan. The city council approved a preliminary plat for 36 new townhomes off Lake Road in a 4 to 3 vote last month. Administrators needed to start the process over because the February vote went against city policy. Plat applications must be submitted at least 30 days before action is taken. The plan commission and city council voted on the plan February 23 and February 25 respectively, but the plat application was submitted on February 8.

This gave residents another opportunity to voice their concerns Tuesday.

A dozen residents turned out to express their disapproval of the development, many citing concerns about noise and fumes from the Union Pacific Railroad staging area adjacent to the proposed townhomes.

"If the beds shake in my house a half a mile from the site, which happens late at night, what will happen to these new homes within feet of the trains?" asked neighborhood resident Ann Thornburg.

Residents had other concerns like increased traffic, and the number of townhomes in the development, but ultimately the commission voted against the plat for a different reason.

"I know the attorney referred to this as the most scrutinized plat he's ever seen, but I didn't even make it past item C on page one of the preliminary plat submittal process without encountering inconsistencies," said Dean Roth, plan commission member.

Commissioners said there was incomplete information submitted with the application, which resulted in a unanimous vote to not recommend the preliminary plat to the city council.

At this time, it is unknown whether city leaders will still take up the plan Thursday evening without plan commission recommendation.

Even without approval of the townhome plat, the developer still has the option to proceed with building condominiums on the property, since the final plat for that version of the project was approved last year. The developer wants to change the development from condos to townhomes because the change allows different financing options for future residents.



Despite pushback from nearby residents, development team members said there has also been support for the project from a different group of people.

"We actually have a wait list of people right now who want to know when our completion dates are going to be," said development team member Mary Proznik.

Officials said they have received roughly 35 letters of support for the project.