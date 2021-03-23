Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nation’s resurgence of coronavirus infections. In recent weeks, Latin America’s largest country has become the pandemic’s global epicenter, with more deaths from the virus each day than in any other nation. Tuesday’s record toll of 3,251 deaths was driven by the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous, which recorded 1,021 new deaths, far above the previous high of 713 last July. The pandemic has brought the health systems of Brazilian states to near collapse.