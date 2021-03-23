Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

BOULDER, Colo. (WQOW) — Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

He was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado and a prosecutor says he lived most of his life in the U.S.

Authorities on Tuesday also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

Authorities say the victims were men and women between the ages of 20 and 65. They are identified as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Terry Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.

The shooting Monday at the crowded supermarket sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state and a nation that has grieved several mass killings.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.