Bangladesh court sentences 14 Islamist militants to death

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh court has sentenced 14 members of a banned radical Islamist group to death. The case centers on a conspiracy to assassinate the South Asian country’s prime minister two decades ago. Prosecution lawyers say they’re happy with the verdict, but defense lawyers say they’ll appeal. Tuesday’s verdict was handed down in the presence of nine defendants. The rest remain fugitives. Prosecutors say all 14 belong to the banned group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami. In 2000, a bomb was found at a venue where the prime minister was set to hold a political rally. Bangladesh banned the group in 2005.