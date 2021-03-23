Attorney: 1,000 Illinois inmates to go free under virus suit

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has agreed to the early release of some low- to medium-risk inmates as part of a settlement of a federal lawsuit over the coronavirus. A lawyer involved in the case says about 1,000 inmates scheduled for release in the next nine months could soon be set free. The lawsuit was filed last spring mid a growing COVID-19 health crisis in state lockups. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 87 inmates and one staff member have died of COVID-19 and nearly 11,000 inmates and 4,200 staff members have tested positive, according to Illinois Department of Corrections statistics.