AP’s McDowell, Mason win UW-Madison Anthony Shadid award

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two investigative reporters at The Associated Press have won the 2021 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics for their series on palm oil labor abuses. The award was announced Tuesday by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Journalism Ethics. The center said Margie Mason and Robin McDowell went to extraordinary lengths to interview more than 130 current and former palm oil workers in Indonesia and Malaysia. The center said the reporters captured stories of vulnerable people producing one of the most widespread commodities on the planet. The award they are receiving is named for a graduate of the university and former Associated Press reporter and editor who died in 2012 while reporting in Syria for The New York Times.