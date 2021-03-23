American Diabetes Alert Day pushes people to take their health seriously

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tuesday is American Diabetes Alert Day, and according to the Eau Claire Health Department, one-in-three adult Wisconsinites are already pre-diabetic.

Local health officials say pre-diabetes is a serious health condition that means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but aren't high enough to be considered Type 2 diabetes.

Susan Kasik-Miller, a HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital dietician, said people need to take prediabetes seriously by being active and paying attention to what they eat. She said this doesn't mean cutting out all of your favorite foods, but it does mean you should be eating less sugar.

"If you are prediabetic I would take it very seriously. It's not just a touch of diabetes or you might become diabetic. You will become diabetic and you really need to take your health very seriously and take steps to reduce your risks by losing weight, becoming more active," Kasik-Miller said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, four out of five people who have prediabetes don't know it. However, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has an online quiz to help you find some answers. You can take it by following the link here.