Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues

Airbnb is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to next year’s Beijing’s Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China. Airbnb is one of the International Olympic Committee’s leading 15 sponsors. An open letter asking Airbnb to withdraw its connection to Beijing was sent to CEO Brian Chesky. The top 15 IOC sponsors paid about $1 billion in the last full Olympic cycle to be associated with the games. Rights groups are pressuring IOC sponsors and planning diplomatic boycotts of the games to call attention to alleged abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and and others in China.