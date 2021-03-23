Absentee ballot requests triple for spring 2021 election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drive-thru, in-person absentee voting began Tuesday for the spring election in the city of Eau Claire, and a record number of people requested a ballot beforehand.

Before Tuesday's drive-thru voting, roughly 3,000 Eau Claire residents requested their absentee ballot. That's three times the usual amount from previous spring elections.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said they typically mail around 1,000 absentee ballots for this type of election.

She thinks part of the reason for the uptick in absentee ballot requests is due to voters wanting to be safe and not physically go to poll sites on Election Day.

"Maybe convenience as well," Riepl said. "People learned how to request absentee ballots and did the process in 2020. They have experienced how really easy it is to request the ballot and return it to us and have that ballot counted. So I think that factors into it as well."

Although the city mailed out more absentee ballots than usual, Riepl expects a typical turnout.

She believes about 30% to 40% out of Eau Claire's 40,000 registered voters will cast their ballot for this election.

Several races are on the ballot including state superintendent, school board, and a number of contested city council races.

If you'd like to vote early, drive-thru absentee voting goes until Friday, April 2 at the Eau Claire City Hall.

The spring election is Tuesday, April 6.