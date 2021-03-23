24 hours of soggy spring showers

The rain has already begun. A line of scattered showers has pushed through the Eau Claire area overnight. We'll get a quick breather before the widespread rain starts later Tuesday.

Temperatures were mild overnight with most of us starting in the 40s. We'll slow climb towards the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon as rain inches closer. Winds will be a touch breezy from the east at 10 to 20 mph.

The cool rainy weather moves in for us by mid afternoon. After 3 pm, we'll see isolated chances for rain. By dinner time, we'll have widespread showers back in the valley.

Rainfall totals will still be somewhere between 1/2'' and 1'' with a few isolated totals closer to 1-1/2''. There is a slight chance that a few isolated showers will turn over to some light snow. There's minimal accumulation expected, but northern counties may witness some flakes.

This event will wrap up and dry out by early Thursday and we'll see temperatures fall through the 50s and end up in the upper 40s by then, too.

We'll sit closer to or just a few degrees above average through the weekend, with another round of rain set for Saturday.