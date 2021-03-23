15% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - One in four Wisconsinites has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 15% are fully vaccinated against the virus.

That means 874,884 Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated including 50% of people 65 and older.

More than 1.4 million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose, with 72.8% of people 65+ receiving at least one shot.

Locally, 27.9% (29,185) of Eau Claire County residents have received at least one dose while 18.6% (17,949) are fully vaccinated

In Chippewa County, 26.3% (17,028) have received at least one dose while 17.5% (10,998) are fully vaccinated.

Dunn County has 20.8% (9,421) with one dose and 11.9% (5,341) fully vaccinated.

