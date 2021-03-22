Wisconsin gas prices fall for the first time in weeks, nearly 90 cents higher than last year

(WAOW) — For the first time in weeks, GasBuddy reports that Wisconsin saw a decrease in average gas prices over the last week.

Prices went down 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week. This drops the average gallon of gas by 2 cents, to $2.70/g.

Even with the small decreases, GasBuddy says these prices are 13 cents higher than last month, and nearly 88 higher than this time last year.

They say the cheapest gas price on Monday will be $2.44/g, and the most expensive is $2.99/g.

The national average price for a gallon of gas also fell, with a 3 cent drop in the last week. The national average for gas remains the same as the week before at $2.86/g. It's over 22 cents higher than last month and 78 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on why these surges are continuing.

"With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices. While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil's recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day."