WHO: Global coronavirus deaths rise for 1st time in 6 weeks

GENEVA (AP) — A top World Health Organization expert on the coronavirus pandemic says the weekly global death toll from COVID-19 is rising again. She called that a “worrying sign” after about six weeks of deaths declining. The WHO expert, Maria Van Kerkhove, said Monday that the growth in mortality followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. She said the number of reported cases went up up in four of the WHO’s six regions, though there were significant variations within each region. She said weekly cases increased by 8% percent around the world, but by 49% week-to-week in Southeast Asia and by 29% in WHO’s Western Pacific region.