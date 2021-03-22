UK judge says newspaper can delay statement on Meghan case

LONDON (AP) — A British judge says a newspaper doesn’t have to run a front-page statement about the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory until it has had the chance to challenge the order. The former Meghan Markle sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father. Judge Mark Warby ruled in Meghan’s favor last month. He ordered the newspaper and website to publish prominent statements highlighting the duchess’s legal victory. The judge said Monday that the statement could be put on hold while Associated Newspapers asked the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge his earlier rulings.