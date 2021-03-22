Train honoring Bush returns to his Texas library for exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The locomotive painted to resemble Air Force One that carried the flag-draped body of former President George H.W. Bush to his burial has returned to his presidential library in College Station where it will become a permanent exhibit. Union Pacific No. 4141, named in honor of the 41st president, arrived back in College Station on Sunday. In 2018, flag-waving crowds lined the railroad tracks as his body was taken from Houston to the family plot on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Bush died in 2018 at the age of 94.