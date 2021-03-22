Thunder use 3-point barrage to beat Timberwolves 112-103

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder relied on strong 3-point shooting to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-103. The Thunder set a season high with 21 3-pointers in just 37 attempts (56.8%). Eight of the nine players who entered the game for Thunder hit at least one 3-pointer. Only center Moses Brown didn’t convert from beyond the arc, but he contributed 17 rebounds. Reserve guard Ty Jerome led the way by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander was 4-for-6 from deep. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 33 points and 10 rebounds.