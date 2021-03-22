Texans QB Watson facing 13 lawsuits alleging sex assault

HOUSTON (AP) — Six more women have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, bringing the total number of such lawsuits against the NFL player to 13. The claims in Monday’s six new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, are similar those in the earlier cases. One of the latest lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her on March 5 in Atlanta and that his behavior “is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.” Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment Monday on the latest lawsuits filed against his client. Hardin has called the allegations “meritless.”