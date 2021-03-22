Spain broadens use of AstraZeneca jab to adults under age 65

MADRID (AP) — Spain will resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday by extending it to adults under age 65. Citing a lack of studies with older people, Spain had previously restricted its use in adults under 55. The country’s health minister says authorities will consider giving it to older people after they analyze a U.S study that AstraZeneca said showed the jab provides strong protection to all adults, Spain had stopped administering AstraZeneca shots but decided to resume after the European Union’s drug regulator said the vaccine had no obvious links to a few dozen cases of rare blood clots. Officials are also worried that Spain is facing an imminent uptick in new coronavirus cases.