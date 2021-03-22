Spain, again, orders culling of hundreds of cattle on a ship

MADRID (AP) — Only weeks after hundreds of cattle were slaughtered in an eastern Spanish port after being deemed unfit for commercial purposes, Spain has ordered the culling of 1,600 calves on a second ship that survived a three-month ordeal at sea. Nearly 180 cattle also perished during the journey, cut into pieces and thrown to the sea by the ship’s crew, according to an animal-rights group advocating for banning all livestock exports. The Elbeik livestock carrier left the northern Spanish port of Tarragona in mid-December and docked last week in Cartagena after it struggled to find buyers for its cargo.