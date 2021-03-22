Sojourner House moving back to downtown location April 5

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In two weeks, a local homeless shelter will be moving back to its original location in downtown Eau Claire.

The Sojourner House has been in the old Hansen's IGA since October, and before that, it was in Hobbs Ice Arena to better allow social distancing during the pandemic.

Coordinator Kiana Schoen said they're returning downtown because their six-month lease at Hansen's is set to expire. She also said the Eau Claire City-County Health Department provided a vaccination clinic for them on Friday where many guests received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In the old grocery store, the shelter's regular capacity is around 80, and about 50 downtown.

Schoen said they're meeting with the health department this week to discuss mitigation strategies.

"We check-in at 7 p.m. at night so we want to avoid everybody crowding up together while we're checking in for 20 minutes and all just standing really close together," Schoen said. "Some of those things like how can we place people? Can we do maybe different times of check-in when we do this many people at this time?"

Schoen added that they're not too worried about the smaller capacity in the downtown location because they currently only have about 50 people at Hansen's and guests have been seeking other alternatives for housing.

Operations will be back at 618 South Barstow Street starting April 5.

Day-time resource center Positive Avenues has been working with Sojourner House and sharing the temporary locations for the last year as well.

Positive Avenues officials plan to release more details about their re-location soon.

If you'd like to help with the move, email Kiana Schoen at kschoen@cclse.org or call Sojourner at (715) 514-5556.