Wisconsin K-12 public school libraries to receive $39 million

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Wisconsin school libraries will soon be getting a boost in funding from the state.

The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands announced $39 million will be disbursed to public school libraries across Wisconsin to help students, parents and educators during the COVID-19 pandemic - the largest disbursement ever from its Common School Fund.

Dawn Totzke is a library media specialist in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified school District and is grateful for the library's funding.

"I'm impressed that during this year of pandemic and everything else - the markets and the way they were - that we were able to get that much money this year," Totzke said. "Without that funding, libraries wouldn't have any."

Eau Claire Area School District will receive $478,000, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will receive $257,000, and Menomonie Area School District will get $149,000.