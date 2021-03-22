Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, several months after widespread vaccination has started in Russia. Putin said at a meeting with government officials on Monday that he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take. Putin said that over 6 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and more than 4 million have gotten both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Widespread vaccination with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot started in Russia in December, but has so far been going slower than in many other countries.