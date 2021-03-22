Prison death investigated as a homicide, inmate in custody

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State and local officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Rush City prison as a homicide. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says officers were doing regular rounds at the Minnesota Correctional Facility and found James Francis Howard with face and head injuries in his cell about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Staff began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Officers took Howard’s cellmate into custody. Howard was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The DOC’s Office of Special Investigations, state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.