Niger govt confirms 137 dead in village attacks near Mali

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked more villages in the border region with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead. The latest violence comes less than a week after the government said 66 others were slain in similar attacks. The escalating violence marks the greatest threat to Niger’s security in recent memory. It follows the election of Mohamed Bazoum as the African country’s new president. There have been no claims of responsibility for the recent attacks on villages in Niger, although Islamic extremists rarely say they are behind violence when it kills civilians.