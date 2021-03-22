Moorhead police investigate shooting death of 6-year-old boy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died from a fatal gunshot wound in a Moorhead apartment where he was left with several other unsupervised children. Police say they received a 911 call for a medical assist Sunday night when they discovered the victim. A handgun was recovered inside the apartment. Authorities say the immediately family of the victim has been notified and the other children are safe. No other details were released. Police say when the investigation is completed, reports will be sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to consider possible criminal charges.