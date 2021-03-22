Monday’s Scores

Skip to Content

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Caledonia, British Columbia 59, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55

Stewartville 62, Lake City 56

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Hayfield 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47

Southland 73, Rushford-Peterson 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Minneota 68, Lac qui Parle Valley 49

Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 54

Class 2A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

New London-Spicer 70, Litchfield 45

Redwood Valley 67, Windom 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

