Police chief says Miami partying “couldn’t go on any longer”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials are extending an emergency 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week. Sunday’s decision by city commissioners comes after days of intense partying, where unruly crowds gathered by the thousands on South Beach, fighting in the streets, destroying property and ignoring masks and other COVID-19 orders. Tourists are being encouraged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles are not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m. SWAT officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls to break up defiant crowds. Miami Beach Police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested this month.