Memorial preparing for opener on the fly

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial High School football spent extra time at Carson Park Monday night to take advantage of the nice weather.

Head coach Mike Sinz understands how important reps are during the alternate football season, but also knows a lot of the game plan for Thursday's contest against La Crosse Central will be finalized close to kickoff.

The teams did not exchange game film, and Memorial did not scrimmage.

"We'll see what each other has and go from there," Sinz said.

Memorial's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse Logan High School.

Loyal Crawford chooses not to play

Memorial senior Loyal Crawford has chosen to play in the alternate spring season, coach Sinz confirmed Monday.

Crawford is instead preparing to play football at the University of Wisconsin.

After signing his letter of intent in December, Crawford told reporters he planned to participate in the alternate season.