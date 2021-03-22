Man charged with 30+ sex, drug charges in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man could be spending the rest of his life in prison for a slew of sex and drug charges.

Mark Scoville Sr., 57, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women between 2016 and 2019

According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court:

One woman said Scoville and another man beat her up and knocked her unconscious for "about three days." She also said Scoville would touch her inappropriately and one time she woke up without clothes on, saying she didn't take them off herself.

A second woman said Scoville would often ask her to have sex with him and when she would refuse he would try and take her clothes off. She said one time Scoville had sex with her despite telling him no several times.

A third woman said she bought drugs from Scoville but didn't see what he was giving her. She said she felt "super weird" and then he tried to take her clothes off. The woman admitted she had smoked meth before but never felt like she did after taking the drugs Scoville provided.

Another woman said she had been raped by Scoville more than three times, adding he provided her drugs at no cost but mixed the drugs with something. She said she fell asleep and when she woke up Scoville was on top of her and "mad because she wasn't allowing him to do everything he wanted to do."

A sixth woman said she received drugs from Scoville but he wanted sexual favors in return. She said she passed out and woke up to him touching her.

A seventh person said she was sexually assaulted by another man who has since died. She said Scoville expressed an interest in filming any type of sexual activity involving the girl. The complaint said the man who allegedly assaulted this girl and Scoville would "facilitate transactions for drugs and commercial sex acts."

Scoville is charged with 32 counts including sexual assault, human trafficking, administering dangerous drugs, false imprisonment, battery and maintaining a drug trafficking place. All of the counts come with a combined max sentence of more than 600 years.

