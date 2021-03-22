King and queen of Belgium commemorate Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The king and queen of Belgium have paid tribute to the victims of the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport five years ago. Alongside Prime minister Alexander De Croo, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde observed a moment of silence at Brussels airport and talked with victims after Philippe laid flowers in front of a memorial plaque. They continued their journey to a metro station in downtown Brussels where they observed another moment of silence at the exact time that the explosion went off in a subway train close to the city’s European Union buildings five years ago.