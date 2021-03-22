How the pandemic may impact future politics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Like all things, the pandemic is leaving its impact; this time, on future political climates, according to a geography professor at UW-Eau Claire.

Dr. Ryan Weichelt explained that with remote work becoming the norm, people are able to live where they choose more than ever before, contributing to the millions that have moved during this pandemic. Because of this, Weichelt predicts this migration will likely have an impact on politics for decades because when people move, they take their political beliefs with them.

"Because many of these people are moving, tend to be younger and tend to be democratic, well-educated, some with a lot of money, a lot of money, they're moving into places like Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Tennessee and bringing political clout with them," Weichelt said. "So Republicans are kind of in a binded situation if these migration patterns hold. If they stay there, it's going to make winning state-wide elections much more difficult for Republicans."

Weichelt explained that previous changes in migration, such as industry booms, have changed political maps but that they typically occur over a longer period of time. So, this situation feels different given how quickly the shift has occurred.