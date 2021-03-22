Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has turned into one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s fiercest critics after both of her in-laws died of the coronavirus last spring in elderly care facilities. Dean is frequently in the media suggesting Cuomo should be investigated or even jailed for his policies, and is credited for helping keep the spotlight on New York’s brief policy on transferring COVID-19 patients to nursing homes. Some people — including her friend Meghan McCain — suggest Dean has a future in politics. But she’s also made some dubious claims about the policy, and her advocacy raises ethical issues for Fox News.