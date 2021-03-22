5 die in stampede to view body of Tanzania’s Magufuli

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Five people, including four children, died in a suspected stampede during a public viewing of the body of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli over the weekend, as regional leaders joined Tanzanians to pay their last respects to the controversial leader. Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptics and even though his government announced that he had died of a heart failure on Wednesday, opposition leaders and his critics charge that he died of complications from COVID-19. Tens of thousands of Tanzanians came out to view Magufuli’s body at Uhuru Stadium in the country’s largest city, Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.