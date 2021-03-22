EXPLAINER: What’s the background of Senate hopeful Greitens?

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in June 2018 amid a sex scandal, criminal charges and ethics investigations, is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022. Greitens was a political novice when he emerged in 2016, defeating political veterans to win the Republican primary and the general election. But a year into his term he ran into legal trouble stemming from an extramarital affair, then a second criminal charge. He also faced ethics investigations by the GOP-led Missouri Legislature. Now, he’s poised for a political comeback, announcing Monday that he will seek the seat held by Republican Roy Blunt, who is not seeking a third term.