EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims. EU foreign ministers made the move Monday as they targeted a number of alleged human rights offenders in several countries. China’s EU envoy has suggested that Beijing will retaliate. China at first denied the existence of camps for detaining Uyghurs in the northwest region of Xinjiang. But it now describes them as centers to provide job training and reeducate those exposed to radical jihadist thinking. Officials deny all charges of human rights abuses.