Eau Claire woman accused of trafficking a child

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is facing nearly 50 years in prison for allegedly trafficking a child.

Catherine Ottinger, 45, is charged with trafficking a child and causing a child to view/listen to sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court:

The girl, who was 15 at the time, was offered money to perform sex acts on a man in 2017. That man has since died.

She said the man put something into her orange juice and told her to chug it. She said she got dizzy from the drink and vomited. This happened as the man allegedly touched her.

The teen said Ottinger and the man would "teach her" how to have sex by showing her.

In 2019, Ottinger was arrested. Police said it was for sexual exploitation of a child and causing a child to view sexual activity. Ottinger told police she had not been around any kids. Police said Ottinger talked in circles and didn't give straight answers.

Ottinger faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

She was charged in this case in 2019 but all of the charges were dismissed.