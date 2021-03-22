Eau Claire police name who they are searching for in Dells Pond

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Search efforts continue on Monday for a missing Eau Claire man.

We now know Eau Claire police are looking for Edwin Steinacker, 58.

The search is focused in and around Dells Pond which is by McDonough Park.

Police say as of now there is nothing suspicious about the case.

Bruce's Legacy is assisting authorities on Monday. That is a nonprofit that provides search operations in waters across the country.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.