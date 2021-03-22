Skip to Content

Dry air may delay rain arrival

New
4:43 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Highest-Wind-Gusts-Yesterday

Yesterday was warm but windy. Eau Claire's high was 66, but gusts were regularly in the 30s and peaked out near 40 across Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota. Today was much better. The wind has been under 10 mph pretty much the entire day and the temperatures topped out only about five degrees cooler near 60 degrees.

The air is still quite dry, however, with relative humidity ranging from 20% to 40% during the afternoon. Our first chance of rain this week arrives late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

It's hard to tell if this first batch will be enough to make it to the ground or not through our dry air, but even if it doesn't, it'll add enough moisture to the atmosphere for the main area of rain that will begin tomorrow afternoon.

So after the chance with a thin line of showers Tuesday morning, there will be a bit of a break before the main area of widespread showers arrives during the afternoon.

The most likely timeframe for continuous rain is from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Showers will begin to scatter out on Wednesday, perhaps even changing over to snow to the northwest of Eau Claire before precipitation comes to an end Wednesday night.

There's just a slight chance for scattered precip to continue into Thursday morning, and if it does last that long it will likely fall as a wintry mix or snow.

Temperatures begin mild with tomorrow morning starting near Eau Claire's average high in the mid 40s and climbing up to near 60 in the afternoon before the rain arrives.

Temps remain mild overnight into Wednesday morning, though don't expect them to rise much during the day as the center of the low pressure system that causes all this rain passes through. Colder air filters in on the west side as the low departs to the east, and that's what gives us a chance for wintry mix or snow at nights before the precipitation ends.

When all is said and done, between 1/2" and 1 1/2" precipitation is expected. That's not too heavy of rain especially when spread out over a couple of days. Beyond that, there will be another chance for light precipitation this weekend with temperatures a bit closer to average.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content