Dry air may delay rain arrival

Yesterday was warm but windy. Eau Claire's high was 66, but gusts were regularly in the 30s and peaked out near 40 across Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota. Today was much better. The wind has been under 10 mph pretty much the entire day and the temperatures topped out only about five degrees cooler near 60 degrees.

The air is still quite dry, however, with relative humidity ranging from 20% to 40% during the afternoon. Our first chance of rain this week arrives late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

It's hard to tell if this first batch will be enough to make it to the ground or not through our dry air, but even if it doesn't, it'll add enough moisture to the atmosphere for the main area of rain that will begin tomorrow afternoon.

So after the chance with a thin line of showers Tuesday morning, there will be a bit of a break before the main area of widespread showers arrives during the afternoon.

The most likely timeframe for continuous rain is from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Showers will begin to scatter out on Wednesday, perhaps even changing over to snow to the northwest of Eau Claire before precipitation comes to an end Wednesday night.

There's just a slight chance for scattered precip to continue into Thursday morning, and if it does last that long it will likely fall as a wintry mix or snow.

Temperatures begin mild with tomorrow morning starting near Eau Claire's average high in the mid 40s and climbing up to near 60 in the afternoon before the rain arrives.

Temps remain mild overnight into Wednesday morning, though don't expect them to rise much during the day as the center of the low pressure system that causes all this rain passes through. Colder air filters in on the west side as the low departs to the east, and that's what gives us a chance for wintry mix or snow at nights before the precipitation ends.

When all is said and done, between 1/2" and 1 1/2" precipitation is expected. That's not too heavy of rain especially when spread out over a couple of days. Beyond that, there will be another chance for light precipitation this weekend with temperatures a bit closer to average.