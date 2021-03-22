Delayed COVID-19 vaccine reactions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health professionals are saying that some discomfort after getting your COVID shot is actually a good thing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common side effects from the COVID vaccine include swelling around the injection site and redness of skin.

Prevea Health's President - Dr. Ashok Rai - says soreness after a COVID vaccine shot is not necessarily bad.

"Usually I would say 48 to sometimes 72 hours you can start to feel those, what we call, 'Great effects,'" Rai said. "Your immune system is responding to the vaccine. Seven days out is probably longer than we would expect."

Dr. Rai says he has not heard more complaints about one vaccine versus another when it comes to lingering soreness and pain, but recommends people have a conversation with a physician if discomfort lasts more than 72 hours after a COVID shot.