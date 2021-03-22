California may end ‘spousal rape’ distinction in punishment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are proposing to end what they call an archaic distinction between spousal rape and other forms of sexual assault. Those convicted of spousal rape currently can be eligible for probation instead of prison or jail though there is no difference in the maximum penalties. They also may not have to register as a sex offender. Those convicted of spousal rape must register only if the act involved the use of force or violence and the spouse was sentenced to state prison. California is one of 11 states that distinguish between spousal rape and rape. Just under 10% of reported rapes in California are spousal rape cases.