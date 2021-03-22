Cabinet formation talks in Lebanon collapse amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Talks between the president and prime minister-designate on the formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon have collapsed amid hardening positions on both sides. The deepening rift between Michel Aoun and Saad Hariri heralds more economic and financial collapse in the small country. Hariri on Monday placed the blame squarely on Aoun for the months-long delay, accusing him of insisting on acquiring veto power for his allies in the new government. Hariri, who was tasked by Aoun to form a Cabinet in October after he was named by a majority of lawmakers, is seeking to form a Cabinet of technocrats, or non-partisan specialists. Aoun has asked for an expanded Cabinet of at least 20 ministers.