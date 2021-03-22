Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of espionage

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign ministry says that two Russian diplomats accused by Bulgarian prosecutors of spying will be expelled from the country. The ministry said Monday that the Russian Embassy in the capital, Sofia, has been notified that the diplomats have to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours. Earlier, prosecutors said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that “two Russian citizens with diplomatic immunity have carried out illegal intelligence activities.” It added that the suspects could not be charged with espionage because of their diplomatic immunity.