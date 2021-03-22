Brush fire breaks out in Township of Otter Creek

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Multiple fire departments battled a brush fire in Dunn County Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Colfax Fire Department, the fire started along 570th Street in the Township of Otter Creek. The brush fire burned about 10 acres. Fire officials said the fire spread rapidly into the woods, making it difficult to get under control. It took about 2 hours to put out the fire.

The cause is unknown.

Fire officials said thankfully there was no wind to fuel the flames.

