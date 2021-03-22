Brazil economists call for tougher measures as cases ramp up

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hundreds of Brazilian economists are urging the Brazilian government to speed up vaccination and adopt tougher restrictions to stop the rampant spread of COVID-19. Signatories of the letter published on Monday include former finance ministers and central bank presidents. In the document, they decry the “devastating” economic and social situation in Latin America’s largest nation. They say the recession and its harmful social consequences “will not be overcome until the pandemic is controlled”, and that federal and local governments should implement stricter restrictions, possibly including a lockdown. Brazil had an average of 2,235 deaths a day last week, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.