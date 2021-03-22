Bolden happy with Blugolds’ resiliency on opening day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After 26 years away, the first game went about as expected for Charles Bolden.

He knew there would be nerves and mistakes when his young UW-Eau Claire baseball team took the field on Saturday in La Crosse. He was also proud of the resiliency his players showed after a 13-0 loss in game one.

"I thought we did a good job of responding to adversity and bouncing back from it, so I'm encouraged," coach Bolden said Monday.

UW-Eau Claire kept the second game close into the sixth inning before losing 16-6.

The Blugolds' goal is to improve every pitch this season. The team is scheduled to take the field for 40 games before possibly earning a trip to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship in May.

"We want to give ourselves an opportunity to play in the postseason. That's the goal for year one and where we want to be," Bolden said. "Give yourself a chance to extend your season, and that's kind of where we're looking to go from this."

The Blugolds are scheduled to play UW-Platteville on Tuesday and UW-Stout on Saturday. The first home game of the season at Carson Park is scheduled for April 2.