Beware of cold water dangers: Very high hypothermia risk despite warmer air temperatures

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If the warm weather has you in the mood to get out on the water in the coming weeks and months, it's important to make sure you're taking steps to stay safe.

Even though air temperatures over the past several days have been in the 60s, water temperatures in many locations are still less than 40 degrees, meaning you can get hypothermia very quickly if you fall into the water.



The colder the air and water temperatures are, the higher the risk of hypothermia, which is why this time of year is especially dangerous. Dangerously cold water temperatures exist well into the spring, and it's even possible to get hypothermia in the summer.

Eau Claire fire officials said one thing you should do year-round is wear a floatation device.

"Life jackets have proven time and time again to be life-savers for those that lose their balance or go overboard, or become injured while they're in the water," said Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang.

When you venture out on or near the water, make sure you aren't alone, that someone else knows where you are, and that you have a way to call for help if something goes wrong.

"Always pay attention to the water that you are on or around, because conditions are always changing," Bertrang emphasized. "Rivers are very different than lakes or ponds. There is always a current in rivers. Generally speaking, it is faster and stronger than it appears to be."

If you do end up in the water, have a temperature of 96 degrees or less and are feeling cold, sluggish or having trouble thinking clearly, get medical help right away.